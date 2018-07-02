Kit Siang moots amendment to let MPs gain fresh mandate after leaving parties

New Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad has challenged Datuk Mas Ermieyati (pic and other recent Umno departures to resign from the constituencies, saying voters had backed them because they had represented Umno. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The constitutional disqualification of resigning lawmakers should be removed to allow them to secure a new mandate when they leave their political parties, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP parliamentary leader agreed that former Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin should resign from her Masjid Tanah federal constituency following her departure from Umno, but said she should also be allowed to re-contest the seat immediately.

New Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad has challenged Mas Ermieyati and other recent Umno departures to resign from the constituencies, saying voters had backed them because they had represented Umno.

“Mas Ermieyati should accept Noraini’s challenge and resign as MP for Masjid Tanah to seek a new mandate from the voters of Masjid Tanah but after changes in the law to allow her to re-contest in the by-election,” Lim said in a statement.

“I do not think she would have qualms over such an act of principle, but the Malaysian Constitution must be amended first to allow her to re-contest in such a by-election.”

Currently, the constitution prohibits a departing lawmaker from contesting any election for five years after his resignation.

Lim conceded that such an amendment would require two-thirds support in Parliament, but challenged Umno lawmakers to back the proposal to validate their claim that voters had supported the party instead of the candidates during the general election.

Mas Ermieyati announced her resignation to be an independent lawmaker yesterday, citing a loss of faith in Umno.

Umno elected Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as its new president on Saturday.