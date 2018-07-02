Video game releases: 'Red Faction Guerilla', 'Best Rally' and 'New Ice York'

'Best Rally' bounces onto iOS from July 5. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 — Among video game launches for the week of July 2, 2018, we find Red Faction Guerilla: Re-Mars-tered embracing its reputation for guilty pleasure rampages,Vivez Versailles recreating two stunning moments in French regal history, Best Rally flinging itself around a clutch of racetracks, offworld crafting sim Deiland landing on PC after an earlier PlayStation 4 debut, and the surreal New Ice York in search of whoever froze the USA’s biggest city.

Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered Edition

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from July 3

Question yourself while laying waste to a mining colony despite the objections of understandably annoyed colonists, workers, and security guards. At least there’ll be lots of jobs in construction when you’re done. Well received upon its first release in 2009 and a free upgrade to owners of the original PC game on Steam.

Best Rally

For iOS from July 5

Race around 31 courses, collect coins, avoid falling into holes or crashing into barriers, bounce off bumpers and make the most of jumps, bends and loops, all the while accompanied by a peppy soundtrack. From the studio behind January’s similarly joyful challenge HeliHopper.

Deiland

For PC from July 2, on PS4 since February

Plant, build, cook, and prosper on a single tiny planet, while preparing for visits from merchants, monsters, mushrooms, or mildly menacing aliens.

Vivez Versailles

For PC from July 3

Step into a virtually reconstructed Chateau de Versailles and experience two historical events from the 17th and 18th century, as the Siamese ambassadors visit Louis XIV, the Sun King, and Louis XV throws a masked ball for his son.

New Ice York

For PC, Mac, and people who like the color blue from July 4

When New York City freezes over, it’s up to you to find out who did it, no questions asked — apart from, “did you do it?” — in this surreal adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews