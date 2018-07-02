Two injured after four-car collision at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint

Two men suffered minor injuries after a four-car collision at the Woodlands Checkpoint. — Facebook/SG Road Vigilante pic

SINGAPORE, July 2 — Two men were injured after a four-car collision at the Woodlands Checkpoint in the wee hours of yesterday, the second such incident there in two days.

The accident resulted in the departure viaduct of the Woodlands Checkpoint to be temporary shut for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at around 3.30am yesterday.

Two men, both of them drivers of the cars involved, suffered minor injuries in the accident, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. They were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

TODAY understands that the accident involved three Singapore-registered cars, and a Malaysia-registered car.

Social media posts of the pre-dawn accident showed a Mercedes and a Subaru to be among the cars involved in the crash. The black Subaru had its side smashed, while the rear of the black Mercedes was hit by another car.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at 4am that the departure viaduct at the Woodlands Checkpoint was temporarily closed due to a traffic accident, and advised motorists to drive carefully and listen to instructions from officers.

ICA posted an update at about 5.30am to say the departure viaduct had reopened.

Yesterday’s accident comes a day after a five-vehicle accident on the Johor-Singapore Causeway that left two men dead, and three others injured. Videos circulating on social media showed a lorry hurtling across the road divider and into traffic travelling in the opposite direction.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while another 42-year-old motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. — TODAY