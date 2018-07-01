Op Harapan: 1,000 policemen to patrol big towns

Policemen would be placed in big towns such as Damansara, Kajang, Ipoh and Bandar Melaka. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is stationing more than 1,000 policemen at 23 hotspot areas nationwide in a crime prevention operation, code-named “Op Harapan”.

Its Internal Security and Public Order department head Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the policemen would be placed in big towns such as Damansara, Kajang, Ipoh and Bandar Melaka.

He said the policemen would be on patrol on foot and would mingle with the local residents.

The aim is to make their (police) presence seen so the public feels safe, he told reporters after launching the operation at a shopping centre here today. Also present was Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Mansor.

He said policemen from the air unit and the cavalry unit would also conduct scheduled patrol in the affected areas.

The operation would be conducted on a trial run for a month and then extended to other areas, he added. — Bernama