Murray pulls out of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has pulled out of WImbledon. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 1 — Andy Murray pulled out of Wimbledon today after admitting he would not be fit enough to play while he continues to try to regain full fitness following hip surgery.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year,” Murray, winner in 2013 and 2016 at the All England Club, said in a statement.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.” — Reuters