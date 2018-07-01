Economic development must be consistent with the principle of sustenance, says Abang Johari

Abang Johari said Sarawak had always welcomed international collaboration to carry out research and conservation works in the forest. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 1 — The state government has formulated various policies and legislations to sustainably manage and conserve our forests and wildlife to ensure that our economic developments are in conformity with globally accepted principle of sustenance, said Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said for sustainable development, there should be a balance between the need for economic growth, social progress, political stability and preservation of the environment.

“For this reason, the Sarawak government has formulated the Land Use Policy to manage our land use in order to achieve development that is sustainable,” he said that during the opening ceremony of 55th Annual Meeting of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ATBC 2018) here today.

Also present were ATBC executive director Prof Robin Chazlon and ATBC chairman Ahimsa Campos-Arceiz.

Abang Johari said Sarawak had always welcomed international collaboration to carry out research and conservation works in the forest.

“I take this opportunity to encourage local officers, researchers and students to make the best of this great opportunity to learn from local and international experts and to develop long-term collaboration networks.

“Likewise, I hope the delegates from the other countries could also gain some knowledge from Malaysian delegates especially on our forest, biodiversity, conservation programmes and other relevant issues, “he said.

Over 900 members of the tropical biologist and conservationist from 67 countries are attending the ATBC 2018 conference, which start today until 5 July.

With the theme of “Linking natural history with the conversation of tomorrow’s tropical ecosystems”, it includes over 550 oral and panel discussion about topical issues of high local, regional and global relevance.

ATBC is the largest conference of tropical biologists and conservations and this is the first time ATBC hold its global conference in Malaysia and next year it will be held in Madagascar. — Bernama