Process to revive Umno heavy, challenging, says Mohamed Khaled

JOHOR BAHRU, July 1 — Newly-elected Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin admits that the process to revive the party and restore its strength and credibility is going to be a heavy and challenging process.

However, he believed that with the support of all members, Umno would be revived.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to those who had voted him for the post in yesterday’s Umno election.

“This is a trust which I will shoulder with ethics, earnestness and responsibility.

“I seek the cooperation of all quarters in and outside the party to give full support , cooperation and to pray that efforts to revive Umno and restore its strength and credibility will be smooth,” he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama