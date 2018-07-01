Four elected Sungai Petani Umno leaders relinquish posts with immediate effect

SUNGAI PETANI, July 1 — Four Umno Sungai Petani leaders who won in the party’s divisional election yesterday announced relinquishing their respective posts with immediate effect today.

They are the division’s vice-chief Muhamad Effendi Mashum and its Wanita leader Wan Mohalina Wan Mohamad; Youth leader Mohd Rahmat Darus and Puteri leader Mashitoh Mohamad Yusoff.

This was announced by Muhamad Effendi at a press conference here today.

However, he said they would remain loyal to Umno and would continue to pursue the party’s struggle as ordinary members.

Meanwhile in Labuan, Senator Datuk Bashir Alias, 53, won uncontested for the post of the Labuan Umno leader.

The incumbent leader, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Datuk Isli did not contest the post. — Bernama