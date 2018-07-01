Mosar teams to be set up in Kuala Tahan, Gunung Stong

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 —Two Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) teams will be set up in Kuala Tahan, Pahang and Gunung Stong, Kelantan this year to handle emergency cases in forest areas.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general, Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the method used would be the same as those carried out previously at Mount Kinabalu, namely, by appointing experienced mountain guides who were familiar with the area.

He said the Mosar team would act according to the rescue response of the department and provide assistance such as in terms of logistics and medical aid.

“We have discussed the matter with the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) as mountain guides are registered under Perhilitan. We do not need many guides, we may use 15 who will work in three shifts.

“For instance, at Mount Kinabalu, we have appointed 40 guides to be in the MOSAR teams with a monthly allowance of RM200 to help JBPM carry out search and rescue operations,” Mohammad Hamdan told reporters after a working visit to Terengganu JBPM officers here today.

He said the Mosar service would also be extended to other states, including Terengganu, which had numerous climbing hotspots and recreational activities. — Bernama