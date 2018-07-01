Pairin not defending party post

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) founder and president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has confirmed that he will not be defending the president’s post at the coming party election. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) founder and president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has confirmed that he will not be defending the president’s post at the coming party election.

He said the decision was for the good of the 33-year old party.

“I will not be defending the post of president. The Supreme Council has appointed Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili to carry out the duties of the president.

"I am confident he has the qualities and experience to lead the PBS to the next era. I call on all PBS leaders to give full support to Maximus," he said in a statement here today.

Known as Huguan Siou (paramount leader of the Kadazandusun Murut), Pairin lost the Tambunan state seat to his younger brother, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) in the recent 14th General Election. — Bernama