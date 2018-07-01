New Porsche 911 GT2 RS now in Malaysia

The new 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful and also the fastest Porsche ever built. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — In conjunction with the 70 th Anniversary of the Porsche brand, which started with the registration of the very first Porsche 356, (same as the car featured in the movie Top Gun), in alignment with Porsche’s global anniversary theme of “Sportscar Together”, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) launched the new 911GT RS with a grand event at the Sepang International Circuit.

The event included the handover of the new Porsche GT2 RS to the first ten owners at the circuit to let them try it out for themselves.

At a price which starts at RM2,900,000 (base car before customisation), it was at least RM 29 million that was running around on the race circuit.

The new 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful and also the fastest Porsche ever built, with the performance of a super sports car and has set a new record for road-approved sports cars on the 20.6 kilometre Nurburgring Nordschleife at 6 minutes, 47.3 seconds.

The 911 GT2 RS comes with a 700 horsepower bi-turbo flat six 3.8 litre engine. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 340 Km/h. This is higher than its predecessor by 80 horsepower and its new 750 Nm torque output is 50 Nm higher.

Drive is transferred to the rear wheels only, through a 7-speed double-clutch transmission. Wheels are 20-inch, 265/35 ZR 20 at the front, and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are standard equipment.

Buyers also have the option to crank up the performance a notch by opting for the Weissach package, which provides weight savings of around 30 kg from standard (base kerb weight is 1,470 kg).

The package includes additional elements made form carbon-fibre reinforced plastic and titanium. For instance the roof and anti-roll bars are made from carbon, and so are the drive shafts.

Magnesium wheels reduce both gross weight and un-sprung weight. The interior gets some refinements to make it more palatable for road use – this includes a domination by red Alcantara, black leather and carbon-weave finish as standard. The GT2 RS sports steering wheel with paddle shifters enable quick and sporty gear changes. Driver and passenger are treated to full bucket seats with carbon-weave finish.

The retail base price for the new 911 GT2 RS starts from RM2,900,000, which includes a four-year warranty, all applicable duties, except for registration fee, road tax, and insurance.