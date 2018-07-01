Iniesta, Cheryshev omitted as Spain take on Russia

Spain's Andres Iniesta and Diego Costa during a training session in Sochi June 14, 2018. Iniesta is not part of the starting lineup against Russia today. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, July 1 — Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta drops to the bench for today’s last 16 clash against host nation Russia in Moscow with Koke replacing him as one of three changes for the 2010 champions.

Nacho returns for Dani Carvajal at right-back and Marco Asensio is selected ahead of Thiago Alcantara as Spain attempt to end a dreadful record against host nations at major tournaments.

They have never won in eight previous attempts, losing seven of those meetings while drawing once.

Denis Cheryshev, Russia’s leading scorer in the competition with three goals, is left out by Stanislav Cherchesov, who makes four changes to the team beaten 3-0 by Uruguay.

Aleksandr Golovin returns to the side and is expected to take up a role behind towering striker Artem Dzyuba in a conservative 5-3-2 formation.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 tie between hosts Russia and Spain at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow today (1400 GMT kick-off):

Russia (5-3-2)

Igor Akinfeev (capt); Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudriashov, Yury Zhirkov; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuziaev, Alexander Samedov; Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Spain (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea; Nacho, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos (capt), Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke; Isco, Marco Asensio, David Silva; Diego Costa

Coach: Fernando Hierro (ESP)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED) — AFP