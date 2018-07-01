34 arrested after police bust ‘wild’ party in Taiping homestay

Police arrested 34 youths in relation to an array of drug-related offences, after launching a raid at a party in Taiping. — IStock.com pic via AFP

IPOH, July 1 — They planned to party into the early hours of the morning, but 34 party-goers in Taiping ended up under arrest after their shindig was busted by police today.

Police arrested 34 youths in relation to an array of drug-related offences, after launching a raid on the party at 8.15am today.

Police said one of those arrested included a secondary schoolgirl.

The party — which police described as ‘wild’ — was being carried out at a homestay in Jalan Regat Muzaffar Shah, Assam Kumbang, Taiping.

Taiping police chief Assistant Comm Mohamad Taib said a total of 46 youths aged between 17 and 24 were at the party when police entered the premises.

“The 46 included 14 women and 32 men. After carrying out urine tests, 34 people tested positive for drugs,” Mohamad said in a statement today.

“After conducting checks on the premises, we also found two plastic packets containing dry leaves believed to be marijuana, as well as one packet of crystals and two packets of white powder believed to be drugs.”

Mohamad added that police had also nabbed another man who admitted to be the organiser of the event.

The man also admitted that he had rented the premises for the event.

Mohamad said police also confiscated some musical equipment, as the premises did not have a valid licence to function as an entertainment centre.

Police are investigating the case under multiple sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act, including possession of raw opium, coca leaves, poppy-straw and cannabis under Section 6; possession of dangerous drugs under Section 12(2); and self-administration or suffering of any other person of dangerous drugs under Section 15(1).