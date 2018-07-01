DPM to meet relevant agencies over child marriage issue

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will meet with the relevant agencies to discuss the issue of child marriage. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

TAWAU, July 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will discuss with the relevant government department and agencies tomorrow the marriage between an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man in Kelantan.

She said the meeting would involve, among others, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Syariah Court.

“What we want to do is to meet with JKM, the Syariah Court and all the relevant agencies for the best interests of the child.

“This is important. Whatever it is, we have to take note of the matter and make the necessary considerations to protect the rights of the child,” she told a press conference after attending the “Majlis Himpunan Merdeka Rakyat” and Tawau parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri Open House here today.

This followed several images of a man marrying an 11-year-old girl as his third wife in Gua Musang, Kelantan, which has gone viral on social media since last Friday after the pictures were shared by the man’s second wife.

In Kota Bharu, Kelantan police ruled out any criminal element in the marriage of the 11-year-old girl and the 41-year-old man.

State deputy police chief Datuk Din Ahmad said initial investigation revealed that there were no element of threats or coercion on the child to marry the man.

“The investigation into the case was launched after we received a police report lodged by the 34-year-old wife of the man at the Gua Musang District Police headquarters yesterday.

“However, the case has been handed over to the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jaheaik) and it is learned that the case is being investigated under the Islamic Family Law Enactment 2002 for marrying an underage girl,” he told a press conference here today.

Din said police did not arrest the man, who is a scrap rubber dealer, as the marriage was agreed upon by both parties.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Women's Organisations Malaysia (NCWO) urged the government to act firmly, including amending the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017.

In a statement today, NCWO, which represents 77 national-level non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and 130 state-level NGOs, also wanted the government to prosecute the man according to the Criminal Procedure Code and bring up the matter to the Conference of Rulers, as well as streamline the Shariah laws with religious departments to stop underage marriage.

“Child marriage is clearly detrimental and that has been proven in various studies at national and international levels.

“All parties comprising government agencies, the society, researchers and international organisations including the Discourse of the National Council of Fatwa Committee Pertaining Islamic Religious Affairs in 2004, have concluded that the practice of underage marriage is improper and harmful to the children,” the statement said. — Bernama