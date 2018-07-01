Claim of citizenship given to illegal immigrants slanderous, says Madius

There was an allegation that citizenship was given to illegal immigrants by the Sabah government. ― Picture courtesy of Esscom

KENINGAU, July 1 — The allegation that citizenship was given to illegal immigrants by the Sabah government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is an accusation and propaganda by irresponsible quarters, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Madius Wilfred Tangau.

He said the allegation was not true and that the state government was working to address the problem of illegal immigrants.

He said this in his speech at the National Upko Hari Raya celebration here today.

Also present were Sabah Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedict, Liawan assemblyman Rasinin Koutis and Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir.

On another development, Madius said he had discussed with Mohd Shafie to ensure huge infrastructure projects, such as the Pan Borneo Expressway, should be continued and to further stimulate the state’s industrial sector to create more employment for the people in Sabah.

“We will enhance investments, especially the downstream activities in the oil palm industry, petroleum, logging, timber, rubber, etc.,” he said. — Bernama