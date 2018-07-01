Model inspiration: Four hot hairstyles for summer 2018

The half-up-half-down style is back this season. Bella Hadid is already a fan, snapped here sporting the look at the Cannes Film Festival, May 10, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 1 — A new season means new hairstyles. As thoughts turn to summer vacations, plenty of women will be heading to salons for a cut that will carry them through the season with style and comfort. Some of the world’s most famous models — who were lucky enough to discover the season’s hottest hair trends on the runways in September — have been showing off their summer inspirations for several weeks already.

Half-up half-down, like Bella Hadid

Although out of fashion in recent years, the half-up-half-down ponytail returned to the runways in a major way at recent fashion weeks. This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions. Fashion icon Bella Hadid rocked a casual version, flawlessly swept up off her face but tied up in a messy knot for a more natural effect. The half-up-half-down look can also be worn as a sleeker, more sophisticated style, or with curls, messy locks or braids.

Double buns, like Josephine Skriver

Double buns — or space buns — are another hot hairstyle that’s likely to be popular all summer long. The style has a fun and childlike vibe, but can also be worn ultra-chic in a more polished version. Either way, this style is perfect for the season. Danish model Josephine Skriver is already a fan, and is regularly seen wearing space buns, whether in messy, casual styles or in sleeker looks. Try adding color to your buns for a cute, eccentric twist.

French braids, like Taylor Hill

Braids, in general, are on trend this season, seen in updos, buns, half-up-half-down styles or side braids. French braids are an ideal vacation style, since as well as keeping hair locked down and off the face in hot weather, they also have a nymph-like, mermaid vibe, as channelled by the American model, Taylor Hill. Wear them with a boho-chic look, and large earrings, such as hoops.

Short bob, like Irina Shayk

Anyone looking for a more drastic change can opt for a super-short bob. Try it with a wet-look effect for an easily manageable summer vacation style. The Russian model, Irina Shayk, took everyone by surprise at the recent Dsquared2 fashion show with a short, textured bob with bangs. For the first time, the model switched her long locks for a cut with a more androgynous vibe, perfectly matching her suggestive suit jacket. A short cut is a great compromise for vacationers who don’t want to spend too much time on styling this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews