Don’t rely on the captain alone to steer Umno ship, says deputy president

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said he would focus on the management and administrative aspects to revive Umno. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Umno’s new deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in describing the party as a ship, said members should not rely on the captain alone to steer it to its destination.

“With the ship in choppy waters now, everyone needs to come together, not just let the skipper alone to steer it.

“We have to do a post mortem so that everybody has a role to play. Let the president go around the country to re-unite members, boost their spirit and ensure no break-up. I’ll pay the role of a Chief Operating Officer of Umno,” he said a joint-press conference with newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Mohamad or better known as Tok Mat, was the former Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar. He received 110 votes to beat Umno Information Chief and Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa who had 47 votes.

Mohamad said he would focus on the management and administrative aspects to revive the party that took a bashing in the recent 14th General Election

He said Ahmad Zahidi as party president had a bigger task at hand as he would have to travel around the country to speak to members, raise their spirits and make sure that they remained strong and united. — Bernama