DPM: Sabah must develop together with the peninsula

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah speaking to the residents of the Air Panas Old Folks Home in Tawau today. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, July 1 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on her maiden visit to Sabah as the deputy prime minister, said Sabah must develop together with Peninsular Malaysia.

She said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PKR, DAP and Amanah, had never neglected Sabah.

PH had always questioned the development in Sabah and had enquired about the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, she said when addressing a gathering of the people at an Aidilfitri open house here today.

Also present at the event were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew and Sabah Assistant Minister of FInance Sarifuddin Hata, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, state ministers and elected representatives.

Dr Wan Azizah said that the post-era of the electoral victory of PH and Parti Warisan Sabah was the best time to fulfill all the promises made to the people.

“However, we ask the people to be a little patient because after taking over power we found the financial problem to be more severe than anticipated and it requires a little more time to stabilise the situation,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the ministry would look into the need to establish a complex for the elderly in Tawau.

“The Chief Minister (Mohd Shafie) had considered a suitable site for the complex and my ministry will look into the matter for the well-being of the people,” she said.

Prior to the event, Dr Wan Azizah heard a briefing from a representative of the Air Panas Old Folks Home and handed over a donation to the 13 residents. — Bernama