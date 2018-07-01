Thai police seize 300kg ganja destined for Malaysia

Thai narcotics police seized 300kg of ganja destined for Malaysia.

BANGKOK, July 1 — Thai narcotics police stopped a lorry heading to Sungai Golok in Narathiwat near the Thai-Malaysian border and seized 300kg of ganja destined for Malaysia.

The lorry was stopped at a security checkpoint in Chumphon, southern Thailand about 8pm (local time) two days ago and the Thai driver who was paid for transporting the drug, was arrested.

“The driver’s reaction at the checkpoint raises alarm among officers manning the checkpoint, who searched its load and found the drugs hidden among sacks containing manure,” Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, Head of Narcotics Suppression Board (NSB) told Bernama today.

From Malaysia, the ganja would probably be distributed to other countries, he said.

According to Sommai, the authorities would also issue arrest warrants on a Thai man and a woman suspected to be linked with the case.

Over the past week, the NSB had intercepted shipments of more than a tonne of ganja, he said, adding that the large amount of seizure showed a surge in demand due to growing number of countries legalising the use of the drug. — Bernama