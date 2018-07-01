Azmin: Reasonable water tariffs in Selangor after restructuring exercise

The Selangor government will impose reasonable water tariffs once the restructuring of the state’s water industry has been finalised. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Selangor government will impose reasonable water tariffs once the restructuring of the state’s water industry has been finalised, which is soon, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari met recently to discuss the matter and the restructuring of the state’s water industry would be finalised in accordance with the master agreement signed in 2014.

“The restructuring of the water industry services in Selangor has been delayed for a long time because of the lack of understanding and cooperation between the previous federal government and the state government, but now it will run smoothly as there is good cooperation between the state and federal governments under Pakatan Harapan,” said Azmin, who is also the MP for Gombak.

He said this at a press conference after launching the Gombak Setia Citizens’ Service Centre, and attending an Aidilfitri celebration organised by the Selangor government in Gombak, near here, today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and Gombak Setia State Assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham.

Meanwhile, Azmin congratulated Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was elected as the new Umno President for the 2018-2021 term.

“I hope Ahmad Zahid will do his job well (as Opposition Leader) by offering constructive criticisms and ensuring that there is ‘check and balance’ so that Pakatan Harapan governs the nation in a transparent and responsible manner,” he said. — Bernama