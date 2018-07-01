Report to KPDNKK, MOH if withdrawn sardine brands still in market

Recently, MOH instructed manufacturers of eight sardine brands of Cinta, TL Tan Lung, TLC, Sea Fresh, HS Brand, King Cup, Bintang and TC Boy to be withdrawn from the market.

LAHAD DATU, July 1 — Consumers are advised to lodge a report to the authorities if they have information on eight sardine brands that are still on sale despite being recalled from the market by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Lahad Datu Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Head of Branch, Rino Hisham Abu Bakar, said the report could be lodged to his office or to MOH.

“Consumers could also inform or reprimand the sellers who may have overlooked the MOH’s instruction,” he told Bernama here today.

Recently, MOH instructed manufacturers of eight sardine brands of Cinta, TL Tan Lung, TLC, Sea Fresh, HS Brand, King Cup, Bintang and TC Boy to be withdrawn from the market due to contamination issue with nematode worms from genus Anisakis.

Rino Hisham also said KPDNKK enforcement team still found premises selling the products in their inspections on 37 business premises around Lahad Datu.

Hence, the premises were promptly ordered to remove the product from the shelves and return it to the supplier. — Bernama