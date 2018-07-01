MACC wants Zahid’s help in two cases

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it would interview former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tomorrow. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it would interview former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tomorrow on two separate cases.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed that Zahid, who is also Umno’s new president, had been asked to come to its headquarters tomorrow.

“His attendance is requested to assist MACC investigations on two separate cases.

“Earlier on Wednesday (June 27), he had also been contacted to come to MACC’s headquarters at 10am to record his statement, as per the MACC Act 2009,” Azam said in a statement.

Zahid told reporters earlier today that the MACC would record his statement tomorrow over a family-owned foundation.

Media reports claimed Zahid would be asked to explain allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit cards belonging to him and his wife amounting to RM800,000.