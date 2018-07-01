DPM laments racism and extremism permeating Islam

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a Hari Raya celebration in Setiawangsa July 1 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Islam today faces a crisis due to multiple interpretations, including racism and extremism, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Speaking at a Hari Raya Aidifitri open house organised by Gabungan Dakwah Malaysia, the deputy prime minister said the crisis had implications, such as people who reject extremism being labelled as liberal Muslims instead.

“When we look at the Prophet PBUH and how he united the peoples of Medina into one community where everyone had the same rights and responsibilities, we see an inclusive society in which Muslims and non-Muslims living together is nothing extraordinary.

“Islam will not expand if its proponents continue to spread division and discord among humankind, nor will others be attracted to its beauty if these same proponents remain confused in the struggle to perfect their faith and unity,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said it was crucial for Muslims to remember their flaws and strive to rectify them, reminding everyone that life must be experienced by supporting and counselling one another.

“Let us follow Islam in the vein of the Prophet PBUH, not Islam based on rituals or the customs of any certain group or race.

“I am pleased to see people and leaders of other faiths on this occasion. This inclusiveness that transcends racial limits should be our approach in Malaysia, as how the Prophet PBUH and the al-Quran commands,” she said.