Focus to be given to projects with positive impact on people, says minister

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun said the ministry would implement projects that were truly beneficial to the people. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, July 1 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) will give priority only to rural projects that have a positive impact on the people.

Its minister, Rina Mohd Harun, said the ministry would review some of the projects that have been deferred and would implement projects that were truly beneficial to the people, depending on the country’s current financial situation.

“We can proceed with a deferred project but that requires us to look at the country’s current financial situation. However, if the project has a direct impact on the people, it will be a priority for the ministry.

“There are some projects that are being considered and the announcements will be made this month, there will surely be good news for the people of Kedah,” she told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir at his office at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Rina is in Kedah for a two-day official visit.

Rina also announced the appointment of Mukhriz as chairman of the new Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) replacing the former mentri besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said the state government would cooperate with the ministry and would review the list of available projects so that it can prioritise them for implementation.

“We will look at the projects that are important, Earlier, there were projects that were not requested by the people but were proposed by the previous government for other reasons. We will put such projects on hold and instead focus on those requested by the people.

“The state government does not have resources like gas and oil, so, we need the ministry’s help for the things we need,” he said. — Bernama