Misbun wants singles shuttlers to be more self-analytical, critical

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — National singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek is confident Lee Chong Wei can make the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as there is not a single human being on earth like him.

Chong Wei turns 36 in October and he was the sole Malaysian representative on finals day. He beat the hottest player on tour Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 for his 12th Malaysian Open title beating players ranked higher and a decade younger than him.

“The most important thing is discipline,” said Misbun.

“You will never find anyone else like him at his age who is as dedicated. He continues to train at a high level and knows exactly what he wants. He never says no in training unless he is tired.

“At the moment he doesn’t feel age is giving him problems. He’s maintaining his physio, court work and conditioning; that’s why he can still play at a high level.”

Misbun’s stable of players include Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Soong Joo Ven, Lim Chi Wing and the disgraced Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin who was dropped from the Asian Games in August after being caught smoking at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok in May.

None of them made the Malaysian Open main draw due to low world rankings.

When asked why the others can’t replicate Chong Wei’s feats or reach the same heights he has, Misbun said the others haven’t learnt enough life lessons.

“Part and parcel of growing up is to learn to live with the pressures of being a national athlete. The others still want to emulate Chong Wei but they lack life experience,” said Misbun.

“Life is full of difficulties that you must learn to overcome and then it’ll reflect on court. None of them has reached his full potential. The coach can only do so much, the rest must be from the player themselves. They must be critical of themselves.

“They must ask themselves why things aren’t working and on their own accord make a difference. A coach is just a guide.”

“If you ask me if Chong Wei can make it to Tokyo I say he can. He is still doing the same weight work he did years ago. His systematic training and mental attitude are on point. So if all these factors are constant in the next two years he will be able to play in another Olympic Games.”

As for Iskandar’s smoking suspension, Misbun said he has already told Iskandar his decision to drop him and hopes he rectifies his erroneous ways while the opportunity is still there for him to return to the team.

“I’ve spoken to him before but he still didn’t kick the habit so maybe there’s something in him that he can’t let go,” said Misbun.

“We dropped him and were looking for new spirit in the team. When there are rules it must be followed. We all feel this is the best course of action so everyone takes this matter seriously.

“He can be a role model for the juniors as he’s the second most senior player after Chong Wei. He can’t be on the same level as Chong Wei but he can still be a top player.”