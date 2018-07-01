AirAsia launches two new international flights to Penang

AirAsia today introduced two more direct international flights from the Penang International Airport (PIA) to Hanoi, Vietnam and Phuket. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — Low-cost airline AirAsia today introduced two more direct international flights from the Penang International Airport (PIA) — to Hanoi, Vietnam, and Phuket, Thailand — in order to develop the country’s tourism sector.

AirAsia Malaysia Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee, said it was very optimistic of strengthening its Penang hub further with the two routes, besides boosting tourist arrivals in the country.

“AirAsia hopes to continue increasing tourist arrivals and, at the same time, linking Penang and the community in the northern region to more international destinations via its network,” he told a press conference after welcoming passengers on the inaugural flight from Hanoi to the PIA near here today.

Lee said the four-times weekly direct flights from Hanoi and daily direct flights from Phuket marked the seventh and eighth routes launched by the AirAsia group into Penang, which strengthened further Asean relations apart from through the Kuala Lumpur hub.

He added that the budget airline was leading the Penang market with 68 per cent of direct routes as of April this year.

Meanwhile, Penang Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee Chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin, told reporters that the direct flights from Hanoi and Phuket could indirectly boost the Penang tourism sector.

“This is a positive sign whereby flight activities are seen as being able to bolster the state’s economy in the future,” he said.

In conjunction with the inaugural flights, AirAsia is offering promotional all-in fares from RM119 from Penang to Hanoi and RM79 from Penang to Phuket, for booking from July 2 to 8 for the travel period between July 2, 2018, and Jan 31, 2019, through airasia.com or direct booking via AirAsia’s mobile application.

AirAsia today operates 307 weekly one-way flights to the PIA as well as flying to several international destinations such as Jakarta, Singapore, Medan, Ho Chi Minh City, Surabaya and Bangkok. — Bernama