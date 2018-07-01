Mat Sabu hopes newly elected Umno president provides ‘check and balance’

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu attending the Penang Amanah Aidilfitri Open House at Sungai Dua July 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

TASEK GELUGOR, July 1 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) hopes that the new Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would play his role to monitor the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, said this seeing that Ahmad Zahid was an experienced leader and would be able to keep a check and balance on the PH government.

“He and Umno can criticise (the government) if they see any flaws and irregularities under PH administration,” he told reporters after attending the Penang Amanah Aidilfitri Open House at Sungai Dua here today.

Also present were Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Parit Buntar Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mat Sabu also hoped that Umno could play their part as the Opposition to the best of their abilities.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid was elected Umno president when he won 93 votes, far ahead of his two main challengers, former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, who received 51 votes and veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (23 votes).

Almost 5,000 guests attended the Hari Raya gathering. — Bernama