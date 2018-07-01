Evergreen Chong Wei still King in Malaysia

Datuk Lee Chong Wei in action against Japan's Kento Momota in the finals of the Malaysia Open Badminton Championship 2018 at Axiata Stadium, July 1, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — After a historic 12th Malaysian Open title, Lee Chong Wei is looking to make it to another Olympic games at Tokyo 2020.

The Penangite didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament as he beat players a decade younger and ranked higher than him. He beat world No 1 Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals then had an easy win over Tommy Sugiarto in the semifinals before beating the most in-form player on tour Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 in the finals.

“I want to play two more Malaysian Opens and make the Olympics. It’s an arduous task but I think if I keep my spirits up and the fire’s still burning in me I will make it,” said the 35-year-old who finished runner-up at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

“Twelve titles is amazing and I hope in the future there will be someone winning more Malaysian Opens than me. It’s a challenge for the future shuttlers.

“At my age almost everything I do is a record but I still have the desire to win more titles. There are bigger competitions coming up like the World Championships which I haven’t won and the Asian Games, which will be my last outing as it’s a quadrennial event and I’ll be too old in 2022.”

After winning the first set, Chong Wei took a commanding 13-6 lead in the second set before both were locked at 17-17 all the way till 21-21. At that point Chong Wei had allowed a few shots to drop into court thinking it was going out.

Leading 22-21 in the second set, Chong Wei let the shuttle drop behind him and started celebrating before the linesman called it in. Thankfully Chong Wei had a challenge left and upon review the shuttle had dropped outside the court gifting the Penangite the winning point.

“I’ve said it in the past that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” said the four-time All-England champion.

“It was 50-50 chance for it to be in my favour and if my challenge was unsuccessful we were tied at 22-22 so I’m still in the game.

“This Malaysian Open I really wanted to win and I’d like to thank all the media, my coaches and BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia) for all their support. For now I’ll head to Indonesia and keep enjoying playing while I still can.”

Chong Wei’s other titles came in 2004-2006, 2008-2014 and 2016. The Indonesian Open runs from July 3-8.