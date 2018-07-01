Madison event to feature at 2018 Asian Games

Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Datuk Abu Samah received the confirmation email from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) that the madison event would be reintroduced in the Games. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Olympic track cycling event, the madison, will be featured at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

In a statement today, the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (PKBM) said its president, Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab, had received the confirmation email from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) that the event would be reintroduced in the Games.

“I have received the email from the OCA last Friday. To be honest with you, I was surprised by the OCA’s stance. However, I was pleased by the decision as I have brought up the proposal twice in the meeting and briefing of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

“Prior to this, the organiser, namely Inasgoc (Indonesia Asian Games Organising Committee), said that they had received the green light from the OCA not to reinstate the madison event,” he said.

The OCA’s latest decision showed that the proposal by Abu Samah, who is also Asian Games 2018 Track Cycling Technical Committee chairman, had been well-accepted and that it would serve as great potential for national track team to win medals in the Games.

Previously, three major Olympic track events — namely keirin, 200m sprint and elite women’s 500m time trial events — were not included in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.

However, the decision by Inasgoc received strong objections from over 20 country-member of the Asian Cycling Championships (ACC) including Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong. — Bernama