Zuraida: Illegal gambling exists due to abuse of business, premise licence

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the police and the local government authorities should also be more firm in enforcing the law. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 1 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraidah Kamaruddin today said local authorities should be more efficient in identifying business operators who abused their licences to carry out illegal gambling activities.

“Based on the law, they should not and cannot use the premises for gambling activities, but there are ways for them to do so.

“So, I want the enforcement division to be more alert and effective in identifying the premises concerned,” she told a media conference here today.

Also present were State Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin and the Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Zuraidah said the police and the local government authorities should also be more firm in enforcing the law.

In another development, Zuraida said the local authorities should ensure that women made up at least 30 per cent of their council members and also young people below the age of 35 in their administration.

She also said the government had decided to proceed with the Bukit Payong solid waste disposal centre project in Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat near here and a briefing would be held to explain to residents there on the decision. — Bernama