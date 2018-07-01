Man refuses to release child bride

Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid who married an 11-year-old girl insisted he would not give up his child bride. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — A 41-year-old Kelantanese man who married an 11-year-old girl insisted he would not give up his child bride, despite widespread condemnation.

National newswire Bernama reported Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid as saying that his marriage to the Thai minor, who is his third wife, was done in a lawful manner and fully consented to by the girl’s parents.

“I feel disappointed when I get various assumptions and allegations against me in social media about my marriage to my third wife.

“I am considering taking legal action to cover up the shame caused by the extreme and inaccurate slander,” he told Bernama at his home in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Che Abdul Karim also clarified that the girl’s parents were present during their wedding ceremony at Sungai Golok, south Thailand, on June 18.

He also said he had promised to get his wife’s certificate of marriage in another five years’ time when she reaches 16 years of age before they live together.

Che Abdul Karim said he was aware that his 11-year-old wife did not go to school and has agreed to live with him when she turns 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reportedly said the marriage was unlawful as the court did not approve it and told the couple to separate.