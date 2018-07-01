Chong Wei wins 12th Malaysian Open title

Chong Wei bags his first title of the year with the Malaysian Open win. — Bernama pic

BUKIT JALIL, July 1 — Lee Chong Wei beat Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 in 70 minutes to win the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open title for a record 12th time.

The 35-year-old didn’t drop a set all week and delighted a packed house at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil with some scintillating net play and pinpoint smashes.

Momota, 23, ranked 11 in the world, was the form player coming into the tournament having won seven titles since his ban for gambling was lifted in May 2017.

Chong Wei’s other titles came in 2004-2006, 2008-2014 and 2016.