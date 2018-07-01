Terengganu PAS deputy commissioner 3 is new state assembly speaker

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 — Terengganu PAS deputy commissioner 3 Yahaya Ali has been appointed the new Terengganu State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

His appointment was announced by State Assembly secretary Zulkifly Isa on the first day of the first term meeting of the 14th State Assembly here.

The Alor Limbat state assemblyman, when met by reporters, said he would ensure the state assembly sitting went smoothly and hoped to see members of the house to discharge their responsibilities professionally.

“We want to see more credible, knowledgeable assemblymen who do their research on issues they want to raise in the house and to play a check and balance role against government policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Seberang Takir assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, who is the opposition chief in the State Assembly, said Barisan Nasional (BN) would be a mature opposition.

“We will give priority to development of the state and the people’s welfare,” he added. — Bernama