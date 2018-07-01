Zahid says MACC interview tomorrow about family-owned welfare foundation

Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives for a press conference at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will record his statement tomorrow over a family-owned foundation.

“I want to clarify, I was asked to give my statement on a few issues, mainly over a foundation that is owned by my own family.

“The foundation carries out welfare work such building mosques, religious tahfiz schools, orphanages, and other welfare activities according to the Shariah law,” Zahid said today at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

This comes following reports of MACC seeking to record Zahid’s statement over his purported meeting with a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family, who is said to have donated money to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Media reports claimed Zahid would be asked to explain allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit cards belonging to him and his wife amounting to RM800,000.

The newly elected Umno president is the chairman of the foundation, where records showed it was registered in 1997, with its role mainly to receive and administer funds to eradicate poverty.

Zahid said the foundation was funded by himself and several generous friends.

“The money in the foundation came from me, and several other friends who wanted to donate, and these are the things I will be explaining to the MACC tomorrow,” he said.

He however kept mum over what time he is expected to have his statements recorded, replying, “We will negotiate with MACC” when pressed for an estimated time.

Zahid added he would cooperate and be transparent with the graft busters.