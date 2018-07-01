Umno asks MACC for leeway over frozen accounts to pay salaries

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said an appeal letter was signed and sent to MACC, to ask for leeway in releasing some funds from its frozen bank accounts. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Umno has appealed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for some leeway in releasing funds from its frozen bank accounts, president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“An appeal letter was signed and sent, to ask for some leeway to be given, to allow some of the funds from the main account be released to be used to pay salaries, rental and overhead expenditures,” said Zahid during a press conference today.

“We also want to make sure the full time and salaried staff are not mistreated,” added the newly elected Umno president.

Zahid was asked about the status of the party’s accounts after they were frozen by MACC last week as part of investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

