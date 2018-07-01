Zahid to discuss Opposition Leader post with PAS

Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would discuss with PAS leaders to decide on the appointment of the parliamentary Opposition Leader.

He was responding to queries which suggested that Khairy Jamaluddin, who had lost the Umno presidential race, be appointed the Opposition Leader.

“By virtue, any opposition leader normally has to be appointed from those who are elected as party president.

“I think in this case, I would like to discuss with PAS first and other Members of Parliament, to decide who will be the leader of the Opposition in Parliament,” he said during his first press conference as party president this afternoon at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Zahid revealed he had a meeting with Khairy this morning, but the position of Opposition Leader was not discussed during the meet.

“It was not discussed because it is also the right of the other Opposition MPs to discuss the appointment,” he said.

Zahid added that a pre-council meeting between Umno, PAS and Opposition Members of Parliament is expected to be held sometime within the next two weeks.

“We are going to have a pre-council before the 16th, as you know that is the date for the swearing in (of MPs) and the appointment of the house speaker.

“So definitely we will have the meeting before that and decide by then,” he said.

When asked if newly formed state coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which has 19 MPs, would be part of discussions, Zahid said he was open to anyone joining their cause.

“GPS is actually independent, for now the Opposition is Umno and PAS, but we welcome anyone who wants to join us as Opposition,” he said.

MIC and MCA, two other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, have three MPs between them. Umno has 51 MPs after three federal lawmakers, including former Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, quit the Malay nationalist party to be independent MPs.

Zahid had also during the press conference spoken about how the Umno leadership would have to go through a revamp, with him intending to meet leaders from all the party’s wings and divisions.

He also called for the spirit of Umno 3.0 and BN 3.0, as they worked to rebrand themselves as worthy opposition of government.

“I will discuss with all the leaders, including the losing candidates, how to improve the administration and party structure.

“Hopefully whatever action that will eventually be taken will help us gain more support from the people and strengthen Umno further,” he said.

Zahid said in efforts to rebrand BN3.0, he would hold talks with leaders from component parties, regardless of racial or religious background.

“I hope they will all work with me and improve further to gain the people’s’ support,” he said.