Khairy declines BN sec-gen post

Khairy Jamaluddin said he did not want to hold any high party positions. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Khairy Jamaluddin has rejected newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s offer for him to be Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general.

Khairy thanked Zahid, whom he had run against for the Umno presidency in the party election yesterday, but said he did not want to hold any high party positions.

“I want to focus on my work as MP. Ready to help and always with Umno,” Khairy, who is Rembau MP, tweeted.

Khairy said earlier that the popular vote in the Umno election reflected most members’ desire for change, but claimed that the electoral college system favoured warlords, some of whom allegedly threatened delegates into supporting their choices.

Khairy said he had received 32,592 votes, 6,605 votes less than Zahid’s 39,197 in the presidential race.

But Khairy won 61 divisions compared to Zahid’s 99 for the president’s post. Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah won 30 divisions and received 20,462 votes.

There are 191 divisions in Umno across the country except for Sarawak. Some have many branches, while others have few. Those running for office in the Umno election must get support from most divisions.