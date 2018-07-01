Zahid is focused, Umno needs that, says division leader

Bagan Datuk Umno division vice-chief Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi (pic) possessed a steely focus and brought strong political will to the table. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 1 — Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi will bring strength, focus, and unity in rebuilding the party, one of his allies said today.

Bagan Datuk Umno division vice-chief Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said Zahid, who is from the division, possessed a steely focus and brought strong political will to the table.

“If he wants to do something, he is very focused on achieving it. This will be vital if we are to bring about the necessary changes in the party,” said Shahrul, who has worked with Zahid for years in the division and as his former political secretary.

“He is the best person to bring everyone together in the party — youths and veterans alike. Khairy (Jamaluddin)’s standing is strong among the youths, but I feel Zahid appealed to more people among the grassroots.

“He’s been through thick and thin with the party. In 1998, when he resigned as Umno Youth chief, people thought he would leave Umno but he didn’t. The grassroots appreciate his loyalty.”

While many perceived Zahid as having a hardline posture, Shahrul said the former deputy prime minister was also open to suggestions from the party.

He said Zahid needed to listen to the viewpoints of his competitors Khairy and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in order to bring the party forward.

“Zahid has been open about listening to them. I believe the day of one person knowing everything is over. It should be about a team concept now.”

Besides winning the party presidency in the Umno election yesterday, Zahid was one of several Umno ‘big guns’ who sailed through their respective division contests in Perak after winning Bagan Datuk uncontested.

Former Cabinet ministers Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman won their respective divisions of Padang Rengas and Pasir Salak unopposed.

The Lumut division was similarly won unopposed by former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, who also maintained his position in Umno’s supreme council.

Meanwhile, Larut MP and former minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was one of nine new division chiefs elected in the state.

In the former Umno stronghold of Tambun, ex-acting division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah came out on top.

He had been holding the acting chief division chief since 2016, after stalwart Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah’s resignation.

A minor upset took place in the Tapah division, where former deputy chief Isham Shahruddin beat incumbent Datuk Samsudin Abu Hassan — who is Ayer Kuning assemblyman and a former state executive councillor.

Thirteen of the 24 division chief contests in Perak won unopposed, including Gopeng, Taiping, Bukit Gantang, Sungai Siput, Ipoh Timur, Batu Gajah, Teluk Intan, and Parit.