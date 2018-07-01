Tzu Ying bags second Malaysian Open title

Women's singles number one Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan in action during the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open 2018 at Axiata Arena, June 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

BUKIT JALIL — World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying showed why she’s atop the world rankings with a clinical 22-20, 21-11 win over China’s He Bingjao to successfully defend her Malaysian Open title.

After losing in the finals of the Perodua Masters Championships in January, Tzu Ying went on to win the Indonesian Masters in late January, the All-England Championships in March and the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

This is 24-year-old Tzu Ying’s second Malaysian Open title. Her first was in 2013 where she beat Yao Xue 21-17, 21-14 innthe finals. Tzu Ying tales home US$49, 000 (RM197, 548). She will now head to the Indonesian Open from 3-8 July.