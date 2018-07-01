32 Terengganu assemblymen sworn in

Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar led the assemblymen in taking their oath before the newly-elected speaker, Yahaya Ali, followed by the 10 members of state executive council. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 — Thirty-two Terengganu state assemblymen took their oath of office at the first meeting of the first term of the 14th Terengganu Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar led the assemblymen in taking their oath before the newly-elected speaker, Yahaya Ali, followed by the 10 members of state executive council.

Yahya’s name was proposed by Ahmad Samsuri and seconded by state Shariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat.

In the 14th general election on May 9, PAS won 22 state seats while Barisan Nasional secured 10.

Former Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has been appointed as the opposition leader for the state assembly. — Bernama