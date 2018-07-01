Ministry: Mat Sabu meant National Service review, not NSC Act

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Defence Ministry clarified today that Minister Mohamad Sabu was referring to the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and not the National Security Council (NSC) Act 2016 when he said the government may review and retain the latter.

“The PLKN programme is being reviewed and the Cabinet will make a decision as soon as possible,” the Defence Ministry’s corporate communications unit said in a statement.

Mohamad told an interview with select media last Thursday that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government may be keeping the controversial NSC Act, saying it was a good vehicle “for government officers to serve the government”.

Several PH politicians and activists later criticised Mohamad as the coalition had previously voted against the NSC Bill in Parliament, which it said gave the prime minister too much powers in dealing with security threats, and promised to repeal it if elected into power.