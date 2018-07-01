Najib’s former special officer freed on bail

The man was investigated as he was a director of a company allegedly to have money from 1MDB deposited into its accounts. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — The former special officer to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was remanded since last Monday to assist in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into the case related to 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB), was released today.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhari Md Ruslan ordered the 42-year-old man with a title ‘Datuk’ to be released on bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

The man was also ordered to surrender his passport to the MACC and report himself at the anti-graft agency headquarters here every month pending completion of the case.

He was detained at his office at 9.45 pm last Sunday to facilitate the investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to media reports, the man was investigated as he was a director of a company allegedly to have money from 1MDB deposited into its accounts.

He had served with Bank Negara prior to being appointed as a special officer to Najib in 2009. — Bernama