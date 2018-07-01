Dr M: NSC Act up for amendment or repeal

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the review was being carried out as some of the laws were used by the previous government to restrict the people’s freedom. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, July 1 — The National Security Council Act (NSC) 2016 is among the laws currently being reviewed for possible amendment or repeal, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the review was being carried out as some of the laws were used by the previous government to restrict the people’s freedom.

“We are in the midst of reviewing the effects of the laws for possible repeal as most of the laws were restricting the people’s freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of action,” he told reporters after taking first-hand look at work to set up Langkawi Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre here today.

Tun Mahathir, who is the MP for Langkawi, said this in response to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s recent statement saying that the NSC Act 2016 might be retained even though the new Pakatan Harapan government had promised to abolish the law if the coalition won the 14th General Election.

Mohamad was also quoted as saying that the act, which gave absolute power to the prime minister such as in declaring a state of emergency, was actually beneficial, especially for government officers to serve the government.

Tun Mahathir said in its considerations to the possible amendment or repeal of the laws, the Pakatan Harapan government did not wish to restrict the movement and action of any opposition party.

“We will not block the opposition parties, such as Barisan Nasional. They can do what they want. We just have to amend a lot of laws in accordance with the (current) requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also congratulated Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who won the election of Umno president’s post yesterday.

He said Ahmad Zahid’s victory proved that he was still loved by Umno members. — Bernama pic