Najib’s strategists won Umno poll, Kit Siang claims

DAP's Lim Kit Siang claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 'highly-funded strategists' had won in the Umno polls yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s “strategists” won in the Umno election yesterday, DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang claimed after Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was elected Umno president.

Lim also criticised Najib for claiming yesterday that Malays would be “bastardised” (terbangsat) if Umno ever lost power.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s highly-funded strategists have at least vindicated themselves — managed to win in the Umno elections yesterday after they had been given a drubbing in the 14th general election though it is likely to be a pyrrhic victory,” Lim said in a statement.

Zahid, who was Najib’s deputy, won the Umno presidency, defeating outgoing Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.