Protester dead, others shot, in anti-Ortega marches

Anti-government protesters take part in clashes within the ‘Marcha de las Flores’ in Managua, June 30, 2018. — AFP pic

MANAGUA, July 1 — At least one protester was shot dead and 11 others wounded yesterday, a rights group said, as thousands of demonstrators marched against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega across the country.

Dubbed the Flowers March, the protests honoured the children killed in the 2.5 months of anti-Ortega protests and repression by government forces that have left at least 220 people dead.

CPDH rights group leader Marcos Carmona said a 23-year-old street peddler was shot in the head when some of the marchers strayed off the scheduled route.

“This is something incredibly difficult,” said Luis Ortiz, the man’s elderly father, who fought alongside the president decades ago when Ortega was a Sandinista rebel commander.

“I never imagined that my son would die in the hands of someone with whom I fought so hard. I gave my sweat and my blood... I am an injured vet, too.

“I am still a Sandinista,” he added, “but not with Daniel,” referring to the president.

It was unclear who opened fire on protesters in Managua as they approached a property belonging to the Cohen Corporation that had been occupied by squatters.

Armed men also fired on a protesters’ barricade at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN). One student was injured, one of his colleagues told AFP.

In Leon, a mother watched as her 24-year-old son was riddled with eight bullets at a barricade set up by protesters.

“I’m here because I want to see my Nicaragua free, it hurts that children like me have died, but we must continue fighting to get this dictator out,” a 15-year-old student wearing a ski mask told AFP.

In one hand, he was waving a Nicaraguan flag, and in the other, he held a mortar tube.

In Leon in the north, and Masaya in the south, marches were also organized by the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

‘Against the new dictatorship’

The protesters demand the resignation of Ortega, a 72-year-old former leftist guerrilla who came to power with the popular uprising that defeated the dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, and returned to the government in a 2007 vote.

They accuse him of establishing — together with his wife Vice President Rosario Murillo — nepotism, a dictatorship and brutal repression.

“I have always marched, and today more than for our dead, for the children, I grieve for the murders at the hands of Ortega and Rosario. I was in 1979 against Somoza and now against the new dictatorship,” said Cecila Cruz, 67.

The march, supported by the powerful business union — formerly an ally of Ortega — had been suspended a week ago due to the violent incursion of riot police and paramilitaries in several areas of the country.

The Civic Alliance pushed back the demonstration to take advantage of a visit from experts from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

‘They want to silence us’

The two UN officials came to the country in the face of worsening repression, and have met with delegates from the government and the Alliance, as well as with victims of the violence.

With the mediation of the Catholic Church, the government and the Alliance resumed talks tomorrow.

But they stalled because Ortega, whose third consecutive term ends in January 2022, will not consider a proposal to move up elections from 2021 to March 2019.

A US embassy statement, meanwhile, urged Americans to stay in place until further notice amid the sometimes violent demonstrations. — AFP