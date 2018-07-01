Astro: We’re not a GLC, CEO who quit not a political appointee

Astro sad it had made clear in its June 7 statement that Datuk Rohana Rozhan’s resignation was part of its succession plan. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Satellite television operator Astro denied today that the resignation of its chief executive officer (CEO) was politically motivated, pointing out that it was not a government-linked corporation (GLC).

Astro pointed out that it had made clear in its June 7 statement that Datuk Rohana Rozhan’s resignation was part of its succession plan and the announcement was meant to coincide with the company’s annual general meeting on the same day.

“None of Astro’s executives are either government or political appointees,” Astro said in a statement.

“Rohana is a professional accountant and manager, with an impeccable track record and a distinguished career.

“She has served the company since inception for 23 years, is not and has never been a government or political appointee in Astro or any other company,” it added.

Astro also said Rohana remained the executive director and Group CEO until January 31 2019 to facilitate a smooth leadership transition and she would remain as a board member after.

The media has been reporting that several major GLCs are expected to see major reshuffling and the axing of several heads and CEOs. Among those in the firing line are political appointees.