Dr Wan Azizah: I am not Anwar’s puppet or seat warmer

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that she would not give up the Pandan parliamentary seat to make way for her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail refuted claims that her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been acting as the “puppeteer” in giving her orders as deputy prime minister.

In an exclusive with Berita Harian Ahad, the Pandan MP said she wished to be taken seriously, seeing as she was the first woman to hold the nation’s number two post.

“I worked the early shifts and the late shifts while Anwar goes to Turkey and London.

“So give me some acknowledgment because I do a lot of work. I am the Deputy Prime Minister, not Anwar,” she told the Sunday edition of the Malay daily.

Dr Wan Azizah’s response came following speculations that Anwar gave out orders on her behalf, right from the beginning after her swearing-in on May 21.

The PKR president also said that she would make Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as her point of reference when it comes to administerial issues, rather than her own husband.

“At the moment, Anwar has no time for such discussion because he is mostly abroad. In fact, he has said that he will not meddle because this is Dr M’s Cabinet.

“I only get Anwar’s views or opinions if the opportunity presents itself but I’m mostly at the office these days so it is easier for me to consult Tun directly,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also said she has not encountered any problems working with Dr Mahathir and that they share a good work chemistry.

“Since we are both doctors, it is almost as if we are on the same wavelengths in expressing our views, especially when it comes to issues like battling corruption and government’s effectiveness, among others,” she said.

She also stressed that she would not give up the Pandan parliamentary seat to make way for her husband as she was mandated by her constituents to do justice for them by acting responsibly.

“I am not just a seat warmer. Why would I give up the seat? I was chosen as its MP. Actually, we have been offered other seats for Anwar,” she said without revealing further details.