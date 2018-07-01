Run, KJ, run — May Chee

JULY 1 — At this point of time, anyone who has ties to Umno and by extension, BN, would be considered counter-cultural to our new Malaysia.

With the U(nited) M(alays) N(ational) (g)O(on) about to be sworn in as the new Umno president, the bell tolls for what’s inevitable.

But, does that mean Malaysia will not have a credible Opposition? With the likes of the new president and his like-thinking buddies in PAS making up the Opposition, definitely!

Surely, there can be a way out for us, Malaysians.

For starters, just let Umno bury itself if their three million members still want to reek of that stench which the other 30 million or so right-thinking Malaysians stay away from.

Bear with me here.....

If we take a leaf out of the Christian experience, of how a Man who was crucified and hung on an old rugged cross, now has a third of mankind professing His name, we will see that one need not gather around himself the religious, the elite, the educated or any one with social/political capital.

This Man was despised (through no fault of His own), just because He gathered around Himself a rag-tag bunch to follow Him.

The great thing about our Creator is that He is Love and Love is of Him. And because of that, He is so merciful that He can use that very instrument of sin, change and form him to be His instrument of Peace.

My dear Malaysians, have we not witnessed that, in recent times?

We will see that phenomenon, again and again, for that’s what it is – our Creator is not in the least swayed by human convention.

His ways are not our ways and no one is beyond His mercy and grace.

My dear KJ, yes, you have lost in the Umno race to captain it....consider that a grace!

Why would you want to be part of that sinking ship?!

Run, KJ, run as far as you can, from Umno; remain and you are finished! However, don’t run away from Malaysia, we (might) need you, so long as your accounts are not frozen and Sg Buloh doesn’t beckon.

Start afresh, my dear KJ; turn your back to what (a huge part of) life was for you.

Any one, every one, deserves to be a better and truer version of himself.

You, too, KJ.

Go, form a new party; that multiracial one you were espousing. Hope it was not just pure rhetoric on your part....purge yourself of all that Umno DNA!

Maybe, even call it U(nited) M(alaysians) N(ational) O(rganization)....ok, just kidding.

Go, rope in all those untainted....oops, not possible ah, never mind then....or even if somewhat tainted like that rag-tag party mentioned earlier. So long as, your band of (maybe) previous hard-headed, haughty, myopic, etc, men and women are willing to change for the better and give PH a run for their money.

(But, please, don’t run after other people’s money for coveting is a grievous sin!)

There are many good Malaysians out there, KJ and not all of them want to be in PH.

There are some in PH who might yet prove to be unsavoury.

Go look for them, KJ, for starters, perhaps, Andy Yong from Gerakan, Gan Ping Sieu from MCA, etc.....so long they are willing to change and be faithful to Malaysia, now.

No one is beyond redemption.

Dear Malaysians out there, if your accounts have not been frozen yet, please do join KJ and help him form a formidable Opposition party, your country needs you now!

“Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Dear KJ, please go form an effective Opposition party which can provide check and balance in the PH government. Applaud them when they are doing good, frustrate them when they are walking down the wrong path.

Umno, under the thumb of the new president, will only filibuster the bills and bore all of us to death!

Dear KJ, get out of Umno now. It is no longer the Umno you and Pak Lah love and supported. What remains, emanates the stench of all that is dirty, stupid and worse. Get out, now!

Those of you who aren’t in PH, you don’t have to be. Don’t be.

Each and every one of you, can still contribute to nation-building, from the other side of the fence.

A good and beautiful country need not just have a clean and honest government. In fact, for it to remain clean and beautiful, it needs an effective Opposition party.

So, by being in the Opposition, is a good thing. It is a good cause.

Make sure that what was so wrong in the previous BN- led government does not rear its ugly head in the newly-minted PH government.

Make sure that there’s no more gerrymandering, divide and rule tactics, imprisonment of Opposition leaders on frivolous grounds, etc, and always hold the PH government accountable for all their actions and responsibilities.

The new Malaysia needs both a good sitting government and Opposition. Both of you need to tango in rhythm, so that Malaysians are free to choose their leaders and are empowered to remove them, if and when necessary.

We, Malaysians, have proven to the whole world out there that we are the way to go for a democracy; something none of us would have dreamt possible just a few months ago.

Dear KJ and the rest of you not in PH, please do your bit for our beloved motherland by being that effective and strong Opposition, so that we Malaysians have an alternative to the government of the day.

Malaysia can only be a sound democracy if there is an Opposition which can ensure that the desire of the people can be pursued.

Be that Opposition party, dear KJ and friends.

Thank you and God bless.

