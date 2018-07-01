Simple thoughts about local government in the US and Malaysia — Ho Chi Yang

JULY 1 — Being a supposedly democratic society, Malaysians are rather unfortunate as we only have two votes during general election to choose our members of Parliament and state assemblymen.

Although the local government is in the lowest tier of government, its works actually directly affect our everyday life by providing and repairing facilities, issuing permits, providing or overseeing sanitary services and so on. The last time that we had our local council election was in 1963.

After 60 years of BN rule, Pakatan Harapan that forms the new central government has promised to revive local election. It is certainly good news to Malaysians as we can finally have the third vote back.

I was very honoured to be chosen as a participant of Youth Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YEASLI) programme that was organised from March 24 to April 28 in the United States. The theme of the programme that I chose was civic engagement.

To know how political system in the US works, I had the opportunity to visit the City Council in Omaha, the capital of Nebraska state, as well as the Board of County Commissioners in Douglas County of Nebraska state.

A city council is an elected legislative body that governs a city whereas a county commission is an elected legislative body that governs a county in some states of the United States. Although I have roughly known that decentralisation works rather well in the US before I went, I was still immensely impressed by how the local governments in Nebraska work.

The agenda of City Council meetings will be released ten days prior to the meetings. Not only that their meetings are open to public, they are also broadcasted live and will be replayed. Transparency, according to one of the county commissioner whom I and my friends had a conversation with, is exactly one of the primary commitment that the local government undertakes.

One interesting thing that caught our attention was that one of the county commissioners we met is a farmer! He was also elected by the community and now has the opportunity to share his viewpoints and experience as a person directly involved in the agriculture sector.

Another event that impressed me a lot was North Omaha Political Convention organised before the primary election. It was a nonpartisan event that invites all candidates from all levels, be it candidates for senators or candidates for school boards.

After two rounds of panel discussions that touch on hottest topics affecting the city of Omaha, candidates who attended the event were given two minutes to give a speech.

It was a meaningful event where people can meet their candidates and hear what they plan to offer to the community in order to make a better judgement before voting.

What grabbed my attention the most was the speeches given by candidates who were running for school boards.

How passionate they were when they shared to the audience their aspirations to improve the education in their own community. Some were young teachers who shared their views about bridging students’ needs to education policies in the near future. Some were successful alumni who wanted to contribute back to their alma mater.

When I look back at Malaysia, there is presently no such thing as school board elections here due to different democratic systems. What saddens me is that we do not even have the right to choose our local government representatives and listen to what they have to offer.

Mature democracy can be built when people are given the chance to elect their local government. Currently we can see many state assemblymen helping their constituents to file complaints, request, or questions to the local government. For example, garbage collectors have not come for days and the state assemblymen will help file a complaint to the city council.

I am not saying that state assemblymen should not be concerned about the well-being of their constituents. However, checks and balances by the local community appear to only happen at the level of state assemblymen, even though they do not have real power in the decision making of local councils. The local authority who should be responsible, on the other hand, do not feel as much pressure.

Through local government election, the governance of local government can be more transparent and responsible to the rakyat. Those who underperform can be changed easily via votes from the rakyat.

Undeniably, we will just be building castles in the air to think that transparency and good governance can be achieved once local elections are held. However, it is certainly a good start whereby civil society and citizens as a whole can effectively keep their elected officials in check.

We must regain our third vote.

*Ho Chi Yang is a linguistics student at University of Malaya, waiting for his convocation.

