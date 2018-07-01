Intermot 2018 will showcase the latest connected technology for two-wheelers

Intermot 2018 runs October 3-7 in Cologne, Germany. — AFP Relaxnews pic

PARIS, July 1 — Intermot – the international motorcycle, scooter and e-bike fair, held in Cologne, Germany — will showcase all kinds of new digital and connected technologies in a dedicated zone this year. The event runs October 3-7, 2018. Note that this two-wheeler fair runs at the same time as the Paris Motor Show.

Intermot will showcase the new digital technologies that are transforming the motorcycle industry, from improving safety standards and communication to boosting riders’ driving experiences. From connected devices and safety solutions to emergency call systems and practical applications, all manner of innovations will be demoed in the “Connected Motorcycle World” zone in hall six at Cologne’s Koelnmesse exhibition center.

The five-day event, spanning over approximately 100,000 square meters of exhibition space, will above all offer visitors the opportunity to discover new models of motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes presented by manufacturers from all around the world, as well as the latest in accessories, parts, customisation and clothing.

Intermot runs October 3-7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. Website: intermot-cologne.com — AFP Relaxnews